Turn on a blue light to honour Const. John Davidson Saturday night

If you have any blue lights at your house, the Abbotsford Police Department is hoping you can turn them on Saturday night.

The vice-president of the Police and Peace Officer Memorial Ribbon Society, Ross Gulkison, says on Saturday night, major landmarks like B.C. Place, the Burrard Street Bridge and the Peach Arch border crossing will all be lit up in blue to honour Const. John Davidson.

The Abbotsford police officer was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6. The 53-year-old had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.

“There’s B.C. Place, Rogers [Arena], City Hall in Vancouver, Burrard Street Bridge, Science World, the Harbour Tower, Canada Place and the cauldron by the Convention Centre there,” Gulkison told CKNW.



He added other businesses who cannot turn their lights blue have offered to participate in other ways. Barnes Wheaton in Guildford will be lowering the giant Canadian flag that flies above the dealership, despite that flag being damaged in a windstorm earlier this week.

“They sent it out for repair right away so…it’ll be at half-staff on Saturday.”

But Gulkison is also hoping people across the Lower Mainland can turn on any blue lights at their home.

More than 850 blue memorial ribbons have been sold so far in honour of Davidson.

The society’s blue and black memorial ribbon has become recognized across Canada as the national symbol of mourning for police and peace officers.

Pay tribute to #ourfallenhero Cst. Davidson by purchasing a $5 memorial pin @APD HQ, starting tomorrow afternoon. All proceeds to https://t.co/FOmLbgebo2 to help grieving families, provide scholarships and build memorials #abbypdstrong #communitymatters #ourcityisthebest pic.twitter.com/jYb8hkupbY — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 15, 2017

Davidson’s celebration of life is to take place in Abbotsford this Sunday, including a procession and a ceremony.

The procession of uniformed law enforcement officers will be starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Rd., which is near McCallum Road and McDougall Avenue.

The procession will march south on McCallum Road and proceed east on King Road to the Abbotsford Centre, located at 33800 King Rd.

Road closures will be in effect around this area on Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

The celebration of life ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

However, police are recommending people head to two overflow seating areas:

The University of the Fraser Valley – Envision Athletic Centre, 1395 McKenzie Rd. Doors will be open to the public at 11:30 a.m.

Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Rd. Doors will be open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

— With files from Ria Renouf, CKNW