Kelowna to make urban plan for Landmark Towers neighbourhood

Kelowna is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada and one of the city’s quickly expanding business hubs is about to get some much needed attention.

The City is creating an urban plan for the area between Spall Road and Gordon Drive along Harvey Avenue to encourage more residential development.

An open house took place Thursday night.

“We want to make this a place attractive for people to work as well as live,” City of Kelowna Project Manager Ross Soward said. “Right now, it’s a major employment center but we’re looking at how we can make this an attractive place for people to live in the long term.”

Soward said the City is looking to re-allign Sutherland Avenue between Burtch Road and Spall Road.

New parks and public spaces are planned as are sidewalks.

City staff will take the input from the public engagement process to council in early December, Soward said, then plan a new round of public engagement before creating a final urban plan for the area by April 2018.