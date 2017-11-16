Activists stand with family members of missing women on Salmon River Road

About 20 people came out Thursday night to a rally on Salmon River Road in the north Okanagan to remember the four women who are still missing in the region.

They also lit candles for Traci Genereaux, the Vernon teen whose remains were found on a Salmon River Road farm last month.

The rally took place at the Armstrong-Heywood Road bridge.

Nicole Bell’s parents attended the rally. The 31-year-old was last seen near Sicamous Sept. 2, but her cell phone was recovered in Salmon Arm, about a 20 minute drive away.

Ashley Simpson would have been 34 on Nov. 15. She was last heard from Apr. 30, 2016, on Yankee Flats Road, which runs parallel to the west of Salmon River Road.

Caitlin Potts, 27, was last seen Feb. 22, 2016, in Enderby.

Deanna Wertz went missing from Yankee Flats Road Jul. 19, 2016. The 46-year-old said she was going for a hike.

Rally participants then drove to Salmon Arm to put up posters in the area where Bell’s phone was recovered and where she was last seen.