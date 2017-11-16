Canada
November 16, 2017 7:06 pm

Police execute high-risk search warrant

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Several people are in police custody following a high-risk search warrant in a home on the 2000-block of Princes Street.

Several people are in custody after Regina police searched a home in the 2000-block of Princess Street on Thursday.

Police said they obtained a search warrant after identifying a home as a site of criminal activity, believing there would be firearms present.

Both SWAT and crisis negotiators were involved.

Several people exited the house and were taken into police custody before 4:30 p.m. There are no updates on any charges.

A neighbouring school was placed into secure-the-building mode, which means staff and school resource officers oversee the dismissal of students.

Traffic was restricted around 13th Avenue, Princess and Queen Streets during the incident.

Police are still investigating.

