Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer in Vancouver for events today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are both in Vancouver today attending events.

Scheer began his day with a speech at the Vancouver Board of Trade breakfast. On Wednesday, Scheer discussed crime and housing affordability with the Surrey Board of Trade. He also talked about the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Scheer said he doubts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to the $6.8-billion project.

“We saw what he did to Energy East,” he said.

“We had a nation-building project, an opportunity to unite Western, Central and Atlantic Canadians with a pipeline that would bring western energy to eastern markets and get us off of foreign oil, and he killed that.”

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer says he expects Trudeau to waffle on Trans Mountain pipeline

Meanwhile, Trudeau will spend part of his day visiting a community centre on the Downtown Eastside. He will also sit down with B.C. Premier John Horgan.

On Wednesday, Trudeau gave a speech on new details of the government’s planned approach to international peacekeeping missions in the coming years.

Canada is prepared to offer up to 200 rapid-response ground troops and a separate cohort of military trainers for future United Nations peacekeeping operations. They could be deployed for periods of up to 12 months on an as-needed basis.

In addition to the manpower, the military is promising to provide Canadian tactical aircraft, cargo planes and helicopters for unspecified missions.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie gives powerful speech on sexual violence in Vancouver at UN summit

On Wednesday, both Trudeau and Scheer spent some time in the riding of South Surrey – White Rock.

A federal byelection is taking place next month in the riding to replace the seat left vacant by Dianne Watts, who stepped down to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

— With files from Monique Scotti, Janet Brown and Simon Little, CKNW