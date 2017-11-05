4 federal byelections to be held on December 11

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday that four federal byelections will be held on December 11.

The seats, which are spread across the country, were previously split between the Liberals and Conservatives.

In South Surrey—White Rock, B.C., candidates will look to replace Conservative MP Dianne Watts, who stepped down to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

In Battlefords—Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, the contest is being held to replace long-time Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who announced his retirement in August. He was first elected in 1997 as a member of the Reform Party.

In Scarborough—Agincourt, Ontario, the seat formerly held by Liberal MP Arnold Chan needs to be filled. He died on September 14 after a battle with nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

In Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, Newfoundland and Labrador, candidates will be looking to replace Liberal MP Judy Foote. The former Public Services Minister left politics due to family health issues.