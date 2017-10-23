Canada
October 23, 2017 10:38 pm
Updated: October 23, 2017 11:53 pm

Federal byelection sees Liberals pull off upset in Quebec, Conservatives hold onto Edmonton riding

By Staff The Canadian Press

An election official hands back to a voter her marked ballot to place in the ballot box so she can cast her vote for the federal election at a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday May 2, 2011.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have pulled off a stunning upset, winning a federal byelection in the heartland of Quebec nationalism.

Liberal Richard Hebert has won the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean, a riding held by the Tories since 2007 and once the home base of sovereigntist champion and one-time premier Lucien Bouchard.

The Liberals last won the riding in 1980.

Even in the 2015 election, when Trudeau’s Liberals took a surprising 40 of Quebec’s 78 seats, they posted their worst result in the province _ just 18.4 per cent _ in Lac-Saint-Jean.

Richard Hebert, Liberal candidate for the byelection in the Lac-Saint-Jean riding, right, cheers with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a Liberal party rally in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que, on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

With most polls reporting, Hebert has scored 36 per cent, ten percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, the Bloc Quebecois’ Marc Maltais; the Conservative contender had 23 per cent and the NDP just under 13 per cent.

The Conservatives have held onto another long-time Tory riding, however; Dane Lloyd has easily won a byelection in the Edmonton riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland with 77 per cent of the vote.

A file photo of Dane Lloyd.

Global News

 

 

WATCH: Federal byelection west of Edmonton in Sturgeon River-Parkland

 

READ MORE: Byelections to be held in October in Tory-held ridings in Quebec and Alberta

 

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada byelection
Canadian Politics
Dane Lloyd
Denis Lebel
Federal Byelection
federal byelections
Lac Saint-Jean
Lac-Saint-Jean byelection
politics
Richard Hebert
Rona Ambrose
Sturgeon River-Parkland byelection

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News