Federal byelection sees Liberals pull off upset in Quebec, Conservatives hold onto Edmonton riding

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have pulled off a stunning upset, winning a federal byelection in the heartland of Quebec nationalism.

Liberal Richard Hebert has won the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean, a riding held by the Tories since 2007 and once the home base of sovereigntist champion and one-time premier Lucien Bouchard.

The Liberals last won the riding in 1980.

Even in the 2015 election, when Trudeau’s Liberals took a surprising 40 of Quebec’s 78 seats, they posted their worst result in the province _ just 18.4 per cent _ in Lac-Saint-Jean.

With most polls reporting, Hebert has scored 36 per cent, ten percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, the Bloc Quebecois’ Marc Maltais; the Conservative contender had 23 per cent and the NDP just under 13 per cent.

The Conservatives have held onto another long-time Tory riding, however; Dane Lloyd has easily won a byelection in the Edmonton riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland with 77 per cent of the vote.

