NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Rachel Notley take opposing sides on Trans Mountain

The newly-selected federal New Democratic Party (NDP) leader appears to be at odds with Alberta’s NDP premier on the matter of pipelines – specifically the now-dead Energy East pipeline and the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion project.

“What I propose are three criteria we need to satisfy for any energy project,” Jagmeet Singh told reporters while visiting Vancouver’s Chinatown district on Friday.

Singh said respect for indigenous people, meeting federal NDP climate goals, and the creation of local jobs are essential for him to lend his support.

“Based on those criteria, I’ve said very clearly I’m not in support of Energy East or Kinder Morgan.”

Alberta premier Rachel Notley had a sharp retort upon hearing what Singh had to say.

“I think he’s absolutely wrong,” she told reporters in Calgary.

“There are a number of matters on which I agree with my colleagues in the federal party, but this is not one of them. I’ve been very clear on that from day one and I will continue to be clear on that.”

Singh was complimentary toward Notley when asked about the difference of opinion regarding Trans Mountain.

“Premier Notley has the most aggressive and comprehensive climate change policy in Canada,” Singh said. “We won’t achieve our climate change goals as a nation if we don’t have a premier like Premier Notley in government in Alberta.”

“With respect to this energy project, there’s certain criteria and principles I’ve put forward. We will work together, we have so much in common, and [we will] find a way forward.”

Notley said regardless of the federal leader’s position, she will continue to focus on her job as premier.

“I’m not going to get too wrapped up in what people who are not in government are doing in other parts of the country in hypothetical conversations over which they have no agency.”

“When you are actually in the position of governing – which many advocates in the NDP who are opposed to the pipeline are not – the fact of the matter is you have an obligation to think about the well-being of all the people you represent.”

“We have two incredible New Democratic governments right now,” Singh said of Notley and BC Premier John Horgan. “I’m confident we’ll be able to work together.”