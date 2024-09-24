SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

What B.C. parties are promising on health care in the provincial election

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 2:51 pm
2 min read
Ambulances parked at the central reporting station in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Ambulances parked at the central reporting station in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The state of British Columbia health care has become a key issue ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 19 as the overburdened system attempts to cope with understaffing, frequent short-term closures of emergency rooms and hundreds of thousands of residents who don’t have a family doctor.

Here are some of the health-related election promises from the three major parties.

B.C. New Democrats have promised to:

— Expand the conditions pharmacists can test and prescribe for to include more common illnesses such as strep throat, urinary tract infections and renal function.

Story continues below advertisement

— Getting more qualified medical professionals back to work by providing immediate provisional licences for doctors, nurses, and midwives trained in Canada, and offer the same licences in six weeks for professionals trained in some regions outside of the country.

— Reduce time-consuming paperwork for doctors.

— Add more physician assistants and expand the range of services they provide.

B.C. Conservatives have promised to:

— Offer care through both public and non-governmental facilities.

— Implement a “Wait Time Guarantee” that would arrange for care outside the province if services were not available in B.C. in a reasonable time.

— Expand programs to incentivize doctors and nurses to work in high-need communities.

Story continues below advertisement

— Improve reporting on administrative cost, savings and services and establish a mandate for transparent data

— Compensate health workers who lost their jobs for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

— Repeal the Health Professions and Occupations Act, sweeping legislation that merges B.C.’s health regulatory colleges from 15 to 6 that has been criticized by groups, including doctors and nurses.

B.C. Greens have promised to:

— Establish a network of 93 community health centres across the province within the first year as part of what the party has called the “Dogwood model.” They say the model streamlines complicated referrals and ensures comprehensive care all in one place.

— Lease and administer work space under the Dogwood model, allowing health-care professionals to focus on patient care.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

