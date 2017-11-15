Few new details on Canada’s fresh approach to peacekeeping

The Canadian government has unveiled a few new details of its planned approach to international peacekeeping missions in the coming years, but once again the announcement is short on specifics.

Officials provided an update on Wednesday in Vancouver, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and others are meeting as part of a two-day peacekeeping summit.

Trudeau confirmed the details in a speech to the assembled delegates.

What’s new?

Canada is prepared to offer up to 200 rapid-response ground troops and a separate cohort of military trainers for future United Nations peacekeeping operations. They could be deployed for periods of up to 12 months on an as-needed basis.

In addition to the manpower, the military is promising to provide Canadian tactical aircraft, cargo planes and helicopters for unspecified missions.

The other big component of Wednesday’s announcement was tied to the role of female peacekeepers around the globe. Canada is setting aside $15 million for the creation of a new “trust fund” to provide resources and support for other countries that may wish to increase the participation of women in their peacekeeping efforts.

Another $6 million will be funnelled to through United Nations to help bolster infrastructure and expertise that, again, is aimed at maximizing the deployment of female peacekeepers on various missions.

The presence of women in the field has, officials explained, been shown to reduce incidents involving sexual violence and increase the reporting of such incidents to authorities.

“Women bring a unique and valuable perspective to conflict resolution,” Trudeau said Wednesday, calling it a “smart, practical pathway to peace.”

Canada is also looking into the possibility of supporting UN peacekeeping training centres, officials said. Right now there are three such centres – in Ghana, Uganda and Kenya – and Canada could assist at one or all of them.

What about specific missions?

The government has still not firmly committed itself to any one country or mission, in spite of Sajjan’s two recent fact-finding trips to the African nation of Mali.

Canada is still in talks with the UN on Mali, but a decision is potentially months away. Canada and the UN have only just started what could be six to nine months of discussions about when and where capabilities are needed.

Wednesday’s announcement was short on new information and specific details, which may come as a surprise to observers who had been expecting more.

Canada used to be the largest contributor to peacekeeping in the 1990s, with thousands of “blue helmets” deployed around the world. The number is now less than 100.

– With files from the Canadian Press and Robin Gill