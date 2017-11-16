Crime
November 16, 2017

Man charged in Calgary’s largest fentanyl pill seizure goes missing before trial

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who went missing as he awaits a trial for the city’s largest fentanyl pill seizure.

Christopher Eric Elson, 31, was charged after a record 35,321 fentanyl pills and multiple weapons were seized from a home along Richmond Road S.W. in December 2016.

Police said he was under a curfew while awaiting trial but when they checked his home on Nov. 1 he wasn’t there and officers haven’t been able to locate him.

Warrants have been issued for Elson’s arrest.

Police describe him as five feet, seven inches tall, with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a wolf on his upper-left arm, a tattoo on his right hand of the word “life” and multiple tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Elson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

