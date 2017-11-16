Canada
November 16, 2017 5:20 am

Ontario college strike vote results expected today

By Staff The Canadian Press

Wed, Nov 15: More than 5,000 students registered online to have their day in a proposed class action lawsuit against Ontario colleges. Shallima Maharaj hears from one, who says it's about being heard and getting some form of badly needed compensation.

A A

TORONTO – The results of a key vote which could end Ontario’s nearly five-week-old college faculty strike are expected today.

College faculty have been voting online and by telephone on the final offer from Ontario’s 24 colleges since Tuesday.

READ MORE: Students at Ontario colleges could spend December break in the classroom

Story continues below

Voting ends at 10 a.m. and the results of the balloting will be shared with both the College Employer Council, which bargains on behalf of the colleges, and the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union, which represents the 12,000 workers and then made public.

The union has recommended its members reject the offer.

READ MORE: St. Lawrence College students call for an end to the 5 week long faculty strike

The strike, which involves college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left some 500,000 students out of class.

Talks between the colleges and the union broke down on Nov. 4 prompting a request for the final offer vote.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
College Employer Council
Ontario college
Ontario college faculty
Ontario college strike
Ontario college strike faculty
Ontario college strike voting
Ontario college vote
OPSEU
striking college faculty
striking Ontario college faculty

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News