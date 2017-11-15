Calgary police search for missing woman Seema Minhas

Calgary police are pleading with the public to help find missing woman Samarjit Minhas, who goes by Seema.

Minhas, 30, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, in Coral Springs. She’s not been seen or heard from since. Police and her family say they’re concerned for her well-being.

Police describe Minhas as being about 5’10” with a slim build. Her hair is brown and blond hair and she has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater and black leggings and possibly using a cane. Police said she also may be driving a white 2017 Kia Sportage with Alberta licence plate E01740.

Anyone with information on Minhas’ whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.