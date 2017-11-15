Horse pulling carriage dies after involved in two collisions in Madoc, Ont.

A horse died after it was struck by a van — the second collision involving the animal on Monday evening in Madoc, Ont.

Centre Hastings OPP say around 5:30 p.m. an eastbound pickup truck collided with a southbound Amish horse-drawn carriage on Slab Street near Douglas Road. Madoc is about 85 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after colliding with horse-drawn carriage

Police say the buggy flipped over and two male passengers were thrown off but weren’t injured.

However, the horse got loose and continued on the road and travelled northbound and then was hit by another vehicle.

“Attempts were made to corral the horse but not before it entered onto Crookston Road from Douglas Road and collided with an eastbound van,” said OPP Const. Lisa Robson.

“The horse was deceased at the scene; the van sustained front-end damage and no one in the van was injured.”

The driver of the pickup truck in the initial crash, a 49-year-old man from Centre Hastings, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to share half the roadway. His name was not released.

Police say the buggy was equipped to travel the roadway.

“The Amish buggy was equipped with a flashing amber light adopted by the community for safer driving and visibility of buggies on the roadways,” said Ropson.