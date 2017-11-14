Education minister says she regrets confusion; supports treaty education

Saskatchewan Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre says she regrets referencing her son’s homework in a speech which prompted questions about teaching treaty education in schools.

Eyre also says she is sorry if there was confusion about her position, insisting that she is committed to teaching treaty education in schools.

In the speech on Nov. 1, Eyre said her son, who is in Grade 8, brought home a history assignment that suggested all pioneers to Canada were ill-meaning.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s education minister supports treaty education in schools

The minister was later criticized for suggesting there might be too much “infusion” of First Nations history in school curriculum.

Shawn Davidson, president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, says Eyre’s comments raises concerns about moving away from infusing treaty education in the curriculum.

The association has passed a resolution at its annual meeting calling for a mandatory Indigenous studies course in Saskatchewan high schools, in addition to Indigenous teachings currently in the curriculum.