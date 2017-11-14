Car crashes into OPP cruiser at Highway 401 detour near Brighton

Northumberland OPP say charges are pending after a car collided with a police cruiser at a Highway 401 traffic detour near Brighton early Sunday morning.

Police say a section of the highway was closed for an investigation near County Road 30 and the Trenton OnRoute. Officers were directing eastbound traffic to take exit 509 (County Rd. 30).

READ MORE: Driver facing charges after Toronto police cruiser rear-ended on Hwy. 401

However, around 12:30 a.m., a Ford Focus failed to slow down for the detour and road closure and struck a cruiser, causing “significant damage” to both vehicles. The 37-year-old driver from Frankfort, Ont., and her three-year-old child, were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

“The officers were outside of their police vehicles at the time of the collision and were not injured,” police stated.

Police say the driver ignored a number of warnings about the detour.

“Orange traffic cones and flares were positioned to alert motorists of the highway closure as well as two strategically placed police vehicles with their emergency lights activated across both lanes,” police stated.

“An MTO electronic sign board positioned four kilometres west of their location also warned drivers of the impending closure.”

The investigation is continuing.