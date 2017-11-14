2 people hurt after vehicle drives into bus shelter: EMS
Calgary police and EMS have confirmed two people were injured after a car ran into a bus shelter on 14 Street and 90 Avenue S.W. on Tuesday.
Officials told Global News the call came in at around 1:15 p.m., but it is not known where the victims were when the accident happened.
One person is believed to be in serious condition.
More to come…
