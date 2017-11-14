Crime
Norfolk OPP investigate after puppy reported stolen from property

Norfolk OPP are asking for the public’s help after a puppy was reportedly stolen from a locked cage at a residence in Middleton.

The homeowner contacted police late Monday morning and the investigation revealed the seven-month-old female Bluetick Beagle was taken from the cage between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday by unknown people.

Family members have searched the area but have been unable to locate the dog, which is black with a brown head and specks from her chest to lower legs. As of Tuesday afternoon, no photograph of the puppy was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

