Winnipeg man arrested in break and enters dating back to August

Winnipeg police made an arrest in connection to two break and enters in the city dating back to the end of August.

Wesley Dean Munro, 37, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with break, enter and theft and possess property obtained by crime under $5,000.

RELATED: Doorbell camera catches man trying to break-in to Winnipeg family’s home

The first robbery was on Aug. 19 when a locked storage contained in a locked construction site on Portage Avenue was broken into. Police said a number of tools valued under $5,000 were stolen.

On Aug. 21, a man sold the stolen items to a Winnipeg pawn shop.

On Oct. 6 another locked construction site in the 100 block of St. Anne’s Road was broken into and tools were stolen from a utility trailer. The next day and on Oct. 10 the same man sold some construction tools to a pawn shop.

Winnipeg police issued an arrest warrant for Munro on Nov. 9.

He was spotted driving near Dufferin Avenue and King Street where he was arrested on Monday.