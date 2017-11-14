Public inquest to be held into death of Timothy Unger

A public inquest will be held into the death of a youth who was in custody at the Kilburn Hall Youth Centre in Saskatoon.

Timothy Unger, 17, was taken to Royal University Hospital early in the morning of July 30, 2015 where he later died.

Officials with Saskatchewan Justice said at the time that foul play was not suspected.

A cause of death has not been released.

Unger’s mother told a Saskatoon media outlet at the time of her son’s death that he had asked staff to take him to hospital because he wasn’t feeling well.

She said she called the centre after she spoke to him on the phone, but didn’t get anywhere.

The mother told the Saskatoon StarPhoenix that Unger, who was associated with a Saskatoon street gang, had been taken into custody a few days earlier after he ran away from a court-ordered drug treatment program and had been at Kilburn Hall before that for a series of robberies.

She said she believed he died from consuming some kind of drug. Her son was on prescription medication, she said, and she believed he’d also taken some street drugs before his death.

The inquest was originally scheduled to take place in June, but had to be delayed because an expert witness was unavailable.

A lawyer had also raised questions about evidence.

Neil Robertson will preside over the inquest which starts on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

It is scheduled to last five days.

Public inquests are required when a person in custody dies unless the coroner determines the death was entirely due to natural causes and was not preventable.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where, and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury can also make recommendations to prevent further deaths.