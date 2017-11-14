Calgary firefighters extinguish Hillhurst house fire

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a house fire in the community of Hillhurst on Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to the home, located in the area of 13 Street and 5 Avenue N.W., at around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames eating away at the basement of the home.

Crews were able to douse the fire and keep it from spreading to neighbouring property.

Damage was contained to the lower half of the home.

No injuries were reported.