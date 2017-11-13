Canada
November 13, 2017

RCMP seek man considered armed and dangerous

By Staff Global News

After what RCMP is calling a serious incident in Meadow Lake, officers are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

The man is described as 5’8” and 102 pounds. He was wearing a Burton hat, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing and black Adidas track pants.

RCMP request that the public does not approach the man and that anyone with information call 310-7267 or the Meadow Lake detachment at 306-236-2570.

