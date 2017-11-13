Mike’s Monday Outlook: Finally, some more seasonal temperatures

After a week with some record breaking cold temperatures, this week should finally see some more seasonal conditions.

While snow falls in northern Manitoba, here in the south we’ll be doing some melting. Maybe the most surprising or welcome sight will be temperatures getting above 0 C on Tuesday.

There will be some precipitation that accompanies these mild, more seasonal conditions. Southern Manitoba will likely see some precipitation Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Through central regions in the province, there will five to 10 cm of snow.

Later in the week, there looks to be a large low pressure system that will moving across the province., this will be Wednesday into Thursday. The majority of the precipitation looks like it will hit the northern half of the province with southern Manitoba seeing lighter snow amounts and with strong winds. This system will also likely cause temperatures to drop into Thursday morning.

While this system is a ways out, generally, precipitation amounts look to be light. With mild temperatures, there is a chance of seeing some showers mixed in with the snow but it looks minimal. Comparing a couple weather models, snowfall totals for Winnipeg at the beginning of the week also look to be less than five cm by the end of Friday.