Gunshot fired through window of Chilliwack home

RCMP is investigating after someone fired a gunshot through the window of a Chilliwack home.

Chilliwack RCMP S/Sgt. Phil Neetz said Mounties were called to a residence near Annis and Hack Brown Roads shortly before 2 a.m.

“Multiple resources from the Chilliwack detachment attended that area, as well as specialized units from our dog section and our ERT unit,” Neetz said.

“A thorough and comprehensive search of the area was completed but a suspect wasn’t located.”

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Neetz said later in the morning, police received more reports of gunfire, but that they turned out to be innocuous.

“During our daybreak, we had other calls of shots being fired, but we determined that to be hunters in a farm field north of that location.”

A police investigation is ongoing, but at this point there is no evidence that the incident was targeted or gang-related, Neetz said.