November 13, 2017 7:19 am

Search continues for three suspects wanted in London’s latest shooting

By Reporter  980 CFPL

359 Springbank Drive.

Jake Jeffrey / 980 CFPL
Days after a shooting in the city’s west end, three suspects are still at large.

Three men are wanted in connection with the incident that took place at a home on Springbank Drive Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Police say the three suspects entered the home at 359 Springbank drive, near Seawood avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer say each man was in possession of a weapon. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled.

Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL two patients, both men, were taken to hospital.

One of the victims had sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound, the other had minor injuries as a result of an altercation.

Descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

  • Male, black, approximately 6’5″, thin build, wearing a black toque, black clothing and a yellow jacket
  • Male, white, in his 20s, slim build, approximately 5’5″, wearing a black jacket with hood
  • Male, indigenous, in his 20s, medium build, approximately 5’8″, wearing a black face mask

The investigation has since been turned over to the Major Crime Section.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, not a random event.

Anyone with information in relation to incident Wednesday night is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com

– With files from Devon Peacock

Global News