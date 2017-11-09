London Police investigate late night shooting on Springbank Drive

London Police are investigating following a late night shooting on Springbank Drive.

Police were called to a home at 359 Springbank Drive, near Seawood Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Middlesex-London EMS confirm to 980 CFPL that two patients, both men, were taken to hospital.

One of the men was transported to hospital in serious condition while the other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was a heavy police presence, including a K9 team, in the area last night but the scene is quiet this morning.

It’s not known if police are looking for any suspects this morning or if anyone has been taken into custody.

There’s also no word on led to the shooting.