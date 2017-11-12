Politics
November 12, 2017 10:48 pm

Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore calls child sexual assault reports ‘fake news’

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Roy Moore responds to sex abuse allegations

GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore of Alabama is calling a newspaper report carrying allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago “fake news” and says a suit will be filed in response.

READ MORE: Roy Moore says sexual allegations are an ‘intentional act to stop campaign’

The former judge condemned the Washington Post story during a campaign speech in Huntsville, Alabama. Earlier, another fellow Republican, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, urged Moore to drop out of the race, saying Moore’s explanations had been inadequate

WATCH: Alabama governor reacts to Roy Moore sexual assault allegations

In a Huntsville gym, Moore assured supporters that the Post story was “a desperate attempt to stop my political campaign” and that the allegations that he was “involved with a minor child are completely unfalse and untrue and for which they will be sued.”

READ MORE: Jesus, Mary and Joseph: Alabama state auditor defends Roy Moore on teen sex encounter allegations

The Post story quoted four women by name and cited numerous other sources.

