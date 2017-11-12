WATCH: FedEx package apparently stolen from Langley family’s front door

A Langley family is encouraging FedEx to change the way it delivers packages after a delivery was apparently stolen right off their front step on Friday.

Sue and Greg Parslow weren’t home when a package was dropped off after it had been ordered online.

WATCH: ‘Prancing Thief’ caught on camera stealing little girl’s birthday present

Their daughter had ordered it — the package contained a cupcake baking tray, total cost $30 — but when she arrived to pick up the parcel, the Parslows said it hadn’t come.

They checked the package’s delivery status, and indeed, FedEx said that it had been delivered.

Then Greg checked the home’s surveillance tape.

READ MORE: Why a B.C. woman says Canada Post’s ‘safe drop’ is not safe

It showed FedEx truck dropping off the package. And then it showed a black car passing the house about 45 minutes later.

The car turned around, backed into the driveway, then a man exited the vehicle, picked up a package from the front door and drove off.

The Parslows have reported the incident to police, and they want to warn other homeowners given the upcoming holiday shopping season.

They wonder whether companies should deliver packages in unmarked vehicles so that people can’t track what’s being dropped off.