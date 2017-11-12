Office of the Fire Marshal investigating fatal Ajax fire
A A
The Office of the Fire Marshal is on scene of a fatal fire at a home in Ajax Sunday morning.
Const. George Tudos of Durham police told Global News they received numerous calls from neighbours in the area about a fie in the rear of a home in Abraham Court around 1:38 a.m.
Emergency services located an elderly female dead in the home.
The cause of death, as well as the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
—With files from Suzette Francis
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.