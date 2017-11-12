Office of the Fire Marshal investigating fatal Ajax fire

The Office of the Fire Marshal is on scene of a fatal fire at a home in Ajax Sunday morning.

Const. George Tudos of Durham police told Global News they received numerous calls from neighbours in the area about a fie in the rear of a home in Abraham Court around 1:38 a.m.

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating overnight small fire in a home on Abraham Court in Ajax. Victim removed with no vital signs. pic.twitter.com/tfBZty2CmO — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 12, 2017

Emergency services located an elderly female dead in the home.

The cause of death, as well as the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

—With files from Suzette Francis