Hawaii-bound Canadians urged to plan ahead after inter-island airline goes bankrupt

Canadians headed to Hawaii this winter for a little rest and relaxation may want to plan ahead now that one of two main inter-island airlines has gone bankrupt.

Island Air ceased operations on Friday, and Claire Newell with Travel Best Bets says that means travellers may need to adjust their plans.

“I don’t see the prices going up astronomically, however, over the holidays the space is what people should be concerned about. If they have inter-island flights anywhere between December 20 and about January 5, those are going to be the really tough times to get re-booked onto a different carrier.”

READ MORE: Canadians travelling with gender-neutral passports could face problems abroad

“Hawaiian Airlines offers so many flights daily on quite big aircraft. Many factors would have been at play for Island Air going under, one of the biggest is that there are too many players in that market.”

Newell says Island Air’s competitor, Hawaiian Air, is honoring bookings until November 17, but anyone booked afterwards should contact their credit card company to try and get their money back.