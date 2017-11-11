50/50 Draw
50/50 draw at Western Final set for $100,000

By Reporter  News Talk 770

Stamps fans celebrate Calgary's win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium Sunday.

Brendan Parker, Global News
Fans at next Sunday’s Western Final in Calgary will have a chance to take home some real cash.

The pot for the 50/50 at the game will be a guaranteed minimum of $100,000.

That amount will likely grow with every ticket sold, and the winner will take home half of the final total.

Tickets can be bought until halftime at the game.

Fifty per cent of the funds will go towards supporting amateur football through the Stampeders Foundation.

The game will be carried live on NewsTalk 770 with the pre-game show starting at 1 p.m., and kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

