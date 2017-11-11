38 collisions since first snowfall on Thursday: Guelph police

Guelph police have released collision statistics after the first snowfall of the season on Thursday.

Police say the first snowfall of the season had a significant impact on police resources and have provided the following breakdown of collisions that occurred between 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11:

31 collisions involving property damage only (no injuries)

3 collisions involving injuries, not serious or life-threatening

3 hit-and-run collisions

1 fatality

Guelph police say they handed out these numbers as a safety reminder for drivers in the city when the next snowfall takes place.

In the release sent out Saturday morning, Guelph police added that slowing down is not significant enough to prevent collisions, but advise drivers to significantly increase their following distance when driving on snowy and icy roadways.

We are currently investigating 7 collisions at various locations throughout the city. So far, no injuries. Please increased your following distance and slow down. #WinterIsHere — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) November 10, 2017

Another tip for drivers is to allow for extra time to get to their destinations to avoid the anxiety of running late, which can cause drivers to take chances on the roads.