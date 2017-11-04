Saskatoon drivers thrown into winter road conditions

City of Saskatoon crews and contractors are working to clean up roads after a snow dump.

A low-pressure system moved east through the prairie provinces bringing heavy snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan over the last few days.

According to a preliminary numbers from Environment Canada, Saskatoon received a total snowfall accumulation of five to 10 centimetres.

Saskatoon police said the weather kept them busy with vehicle collisions. Between 6 p.m. CT on Friday and 3 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services attended to 16 collisions within city limits — two of the collisions involved injuries.

A 72-hour priority street cleanup was to be initiated once the snowfall ceased. Ongoing cleanup will include snow removal in business improvement districts, along Circle Drive, bridges and overpasses.

The city is asking motorists who encounter snow maintenance equipment on the road to slow down, remain at least 15 metres or 2.5 car lengths behind and be ready to stop.

Icy spots can be reported using the city’s 24-hour customer service centre at 306-975-2476 or by emailing snow@saskatoon.ca.

