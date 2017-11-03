Snowfall warning issued in parts of eastern Saskatchewan

Parts of eastern Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in the warned areas, including the Humboldt, Kamsack and Yorkton regions.

Higher amounts are possible in areas where terrain features enhance snowfall intensities.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to start Friday evening and progress into western Manitoba overnight.

The snowfall is expected to last into Saturday afternoon.

Drivers should check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions before heading out.

Visibility could also be reduced at times in the heavy snow.

