Weather
November 3, 2017 12:29 pm

Snowfall warning issued in parts of eastern Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for parts of eastern Saskatchewan.

Parts of eastern Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in the warned areas, including the Humboldt, Kamsack and Yorkton regions.

Higher amounts are possible in areas where terrain features enhance snowfall intensities.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to start Friday evening and progress into western Manitoba overnight.

The snowfall is expected to last into Saturday afternoon.

Drivers should check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions before heading out.

Visibility could also be reduced at times in the heavy snow.

Snowfall warning for: 

  • Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy
  • Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville
  • Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

