Senior dead following crash on Hwy 97 in Oliver Thursday morning

An 81-year-old woman died following a mid-morning crash in the South Okanagan Thursday.

A witness told RCMP they saw a parked car suddenly dart across Highway 97 then strike a tree near Road 18 in Oliver.

The woman was a passenger in the sedan that sustained extensive front end damage and uprooted the tree.

The driver, an 84-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service continues to investigate the crash and the woman’s death.

While snow was falling on the highway at the time, it is not know if it contributed to the accident.