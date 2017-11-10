Canada
Damaged fire hydrant floods downtown London intersection

By Staff 980 CFPL

A damaged fire hydrant is flooding Waterloo Street between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street Friday night.

A damaged fire hydrant is flooding the intersection of Waterloo Street and Pall Mall Street in downtown London.

City staff tell 980 CFPL a vehicle struck and damaged the fire hydrant. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Water is flooding the roadway creating a hazardous situation as the temperature has dropped below -10 degrees.

Waterworks is on scene and repairs are expected to be completed sometime early Saturday morning.

Police also responded to the scene Friday and Central Avenue is closed between Colborne Street and Waterloo Street.

Waterloo Street is not closed but city staff suggest taking an alternate route.

