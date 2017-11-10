Police appeal for information in 34-year-old cold case murder investigation

Nearly 35 years after she died, provincial police continue to search for information relating to the murder of Donna Jean Awcock.

The 17-year-old was found dead along the banks of the Thames River, just west of the Fanshawe Dam, on Friday, Oct. 14, 1983.

Police issued another appeal to the public for information on Friday. In a statement, police said they were confident someone in the community has vital information that would lead police to the person or persons responsible.

Awcock had been babysitting for a neighbour at an apartment complex along Cheyenne Avenue, now known as Oakville Avenue, in the city’s northeast end in the hours before she was reported missing, police said. She failed to return home on Thursday, Oct. 13 and was reported missing later that day.

Investigators later learned that Awcock had left the apartment around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 to buy cigarettes at the corner store. She never returned. Her body was located the following day along the river, two kilometres northeast of her home. Awcock had been raped and killed. Police determined the cause of death to be manual strangulation.

The investigation continues under the direction of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Randy Wright. The province continues to offer a $50,000 cash reward in connection to the case, in addition to a cash reward of up to $2,000 from police.

Anyone with information relating to the murder case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)