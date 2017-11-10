Cypress and Grouse Mountains opening early today for ski season

Staff are busy grooming and getting runs ready at Cypress Mountain, kicking off the first ski and snowboarding day of the season.

Everyone is excited for the first day with crowds lining up early Friday morning.

This is the third earliest opening for Cypress in its 33-year history and already there are 30 centimetres at the base.

“It started last Thursday with a blizzard,” said Joffrey Koeman, director of sales and marketing at Cypress Mountain.

“It dropped 30 centimetres on the ground, the temperatures dropped and we made 28 football fields worth of snow.”

READ MORE: Grouse and Cypress Mountains open in time for Remembrance Day weekend

The ski season for this year is looking up. Last year was a good year for the mountain and this year is looking the same.

Hundreds of staff have been hired and two runs are open. In total, the mountain has 53 runs.

But it is not the only run opening today. Grouse Mountain has also received lots of snow and is officially opening at 3 p.m.

It’s the earliest opening date for Grouse in almost 40 years.

Mt. Seymour is still waiting for more snow and Whistler-Blackcomb is set to open on Nov. 23.