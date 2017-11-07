Grouse and Cypress Mountains open in time for Remembrance Day weekend

Grouse Mountain and Cypress Mountain are kicking off their ski and snowboard seasons early.

Both hills will open on Friday just in time for the Remembrance Day long weekend.

Cypress will open after receiving 30 centimetres of snow on Nov. 1.

Grouse will be opening “limited terrain” on Friday, according to its website.

READ MORE: Cypress Mountain Resort changes hands; bids on Grouse Mountain coming in

It’s one of the earliest opening days for the North Shore mountains in the past 30 years.

For Cypress, it’s the third-earliest opening in its 33-year history. It’s the earliest opening date for Grouse in almost 40 years.

READ MORE: New all-season skiing resort approved in B.C.

Both credit the weather and snow-making for the early openings.

Mt. Seymour is still waiting for more snow and Whistler-Blackcomb is set to open on Nov. 23.