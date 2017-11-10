Winnipeg woman rearrested and charged with manslaughter after victim dies in hospital
Harriet Jane Pascal faces an upgraded charge of manslaughter after the man she’s accused of stabbing died in hospital.
On Nov. 1 at around 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of injured man near Martha Street and Henry Avenue. Richard Irvine Gilbert Chartrand, 42, was found with an upper body stab wound. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The resulting police investigation revealed that Chartrand was in an altercation with a woman near Austin Street and Henry Avenue when he was stabbed. Harriet Jane Pascal, 31, was found at the scene and arrested. She was intially charged with aggravated assault, possess weapon and fail to comply with probation order x 2.
On Nov. 8 Chartrand died in hospital. The next day Winnipeg police rearrested Pascal and laid an additional charge of manslaughter against her.
