Prince Albert Police Service launches new website

The Prince Albert Police Service has launched a new website days after the old site was hacked.

The site was hacked on Wednesday morning by a group who posted a message claiming support for ISIS.

The website was taken down once Prince Albert police became aware of the situation.

No internal information, files or systems were affected by the hack and police said those will continue to remain separate from the public website.

Officials said the website had been using dated technology and had been scheduled to be updated.

Internal development of the new site has been ongoing for several months and has now been launched.

Police said some of the new features include an interactive crime map and being more mobile responsive.