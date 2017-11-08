Pro-ISIS group hacks Prince Albert police website
The website of the Prince Albert Police Service appears to have been hacked by a pro-ISIS group.
A group calling itself Team System Dz hacked the site Wednesday morning and posted a message saying “I Love Islamic state.”
Audio with someone possibly speaking Arabic accompanies the written message.
Prince Albert police have not yet commented on the hack.
