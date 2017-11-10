Guilty verdict in Kelvin High School stabbing

A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter after fatally stabbing 17-year-old Brett Bourne during a fight at kelvin high school two years ago.

Bourne died from a single stab wound to his chest after allegedly instigating a fight with a teen who had been dating Bourne’s ex-girlfriend.

The defence argued the accused was trying to protect a friend, while the crown says it was not reasonable to bring a knife to a schoolyard fight.

The accused, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing, can not be identified under a publication ban.

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.