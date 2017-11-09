Alberta records 4 flu deaths in 2017-18 season as Calgary cases rise

There have been four flu-related deaths in the province so far in the 2017-18 season, according to the latest report from Alberta Health Services.

READ MORE: Alberta seeing more flu cases and deaths than last season

An update posted Thursday reported a total of 202 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and 42 cases of influenza B in Calgary for the period between Aug. 28 and Nov. 4. Edmonton had reached 43 cases of influenza A and only five of influenza B in the same time period.

READ MORE: Why are 60 per cent of the Alberta flu cases in Calgary?

There have been 132 people admitted to hospital with the flu across the province, most of which have been in the Calgary zone (81).

Three deaths of people with lab-confirmed flu were reported in Calgary and one in the south zone.

The flu vaccine has been available in Alberta since Oct. 23.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canada may be in for a miserable 2017-18 flu season

Anyone age six months and older can get immunized free of charge.

This year, AHS is not offering FluMist nasal spray.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization no longer recommends it for children between two and 17 years old. The committee concluded that FluMist and injectable vaccines are equally safe and effective for children.

With files from Caley Ramsay