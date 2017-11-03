Why are 60 per cent of the Alberta flu cases in Calgary?   

Alberta Health Services (AHS) released provincial flu numbers on Thursday and so far this season, there have been 300 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in the province, with 181 of those in Calgary.

According to Judy MacDonald with AHS, there is no real reason why Calgary has been hit so much harder than the rest of the province.

“Well, influenza has to start somewhere, and it may be that Calgary has more people coming and going,” MacDonald said.

“So influenza is something that hitches a ride in people and when they’re travelling, they can bring it here if they were exposed elsewhere. And then once it’s here, it can certainly circulate.”

The latest numbers from AHS show there have been just over 424,000 vaccinations administered since they became available on Oct. 23. According to MacDonald, that is up 100,000 doses compared to the same period of time last year.

READ MORE: Alberta seeing more flu cases and deaths than last season

Calgary Zone is reporting over 6,000 more vaccinations than Edmonton, with 157,543 Calgarians already rolling up their sleeves.

MacDonald said most of the cases in Calgary have been influenza A or H3, which can cause serious illness, including death.

“We’re also seeing influenza B, which is a little bit unusual to see it this early in the year. But it is here and it can also be serious.”

There have been three cases of people in Alberta who died with lab-confirmed influenza. Two of those were in Calgary.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canada may be in for a miserable 2017-18 flu season

AHS said it has ordered enough vaccinations to immunize 35 per cent of Alberta’s population, and vaccinations are free to all Albertans over the age of six months.

There are four flu clinics in Calgary, all are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday to Friday. They are located at:

Brentwood Village Mall; 3630 Brentwood Road N.W. Richmond Road Diagnostic Treatment Centre; 302 – 1820 Richmond Road S.W. Northgate; A154, 495 – 36 Street N.E. South Calgary Health Centre; 31 Sunpark Plaza S.E.