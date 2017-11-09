Teen in custody after allegedly assaulting man with bear spray at SkyTrain station

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a man with bear spray last week at a Burnaby SkyTrain station.

Transit police said the incident took place around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 1. Officials say a man and his son were leaving the platform when the suspect confronted them for moving too slowly.

When the man turned to face the teen, he was allegedly sprayed in the face with bear spray multiple times.

Police said the man was having difficulty breathing and had to be treated by paramedics. Officials say other commuters were also affected, including an elderly woman.

Three people had to be assisted by paramedics.

Police say the teen ran away from the station but was later found and taken into custody.

He’s been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The teen is well known to police. Officials say he’s been convicted of multiple violent offences so far this year and was subject to court orders that prohibited him from possessing any type of pepper spray – including bear spray.

He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday.