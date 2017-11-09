Kitchener murder suspect to be extradited back to Canada

A Hamilton man, accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Kitchener and fleeing to the United States will be extradited back to Canada to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Ager Hasan has been behind bars in Texas since July after he was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service on an unrelated matter involving counterfeit currency.

On Thursday, a judge in San Antonio approved a request to have him sent back to Canada.

When he was taken into custody, Hasan was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the murder of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije after her body was found in her Kitchener apartment on April 28.

It was then determined that Hasan had crossed the U.S.-Canada border later that day.

Waterloo Regional Police said investigators had contact with Hasan via email in the months following Vasilije’s death and were also looking into messages posted on Instagram and Reddit.

Police have yet to say whether the social media accounts have been linked to him.

In October, Hasan was denied bail while awaiting his extradition hearing.

It’s not known when he will be returned to Canada.