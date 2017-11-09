B.C. man accused of taking $300,000 from elder relative

Charges have been laid against a Delta resident, accused of taking upwards of $300,000 from a senior in his care.

The 33-year-old man, Lucas William Robert Robinson, is now facing theft and fraud charges.

Sharlene Brooks with Delta police said the investigation revealed there was a “familial relation” between the Robinson and the senior.

She said Robinson had enduring power of attorney, which is how he allegedly accessed the funds.

“We only learned of this because someone got suspicious of some of the activity,” said Robinson.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Through this story, Brooks urges anyone who thinks they might be, or knows someone that is a victim of elder abuse, to come forward.

Just last week, a survey by Vancity noted that about a third of seniors have been impacted by at least one kind of financial abuse.

Concerns first raised a few years ago

The case is a startling reminder of the far-reaching impact of elder financial abuse.

One family member said the allegations against Robinson have had a devastating impact on the family.

This relative said concerns were first raised a few years ago, but that others didn’t want to believe it.

The family member, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims some of the senior’s properties were sold and bank accounts were drained.

Other side of the story

Using social media, Robinson himself appears to be trying to tell his own story.

Dozens of pictures posted in September show him spending time with the senior he is accused of taking the money from.

The pictures depict visits to the spa for pedicures and playing the accordion, but the family member says those photos are from years ago.

The family member says they’re angry and hope the charges will lead to a conviction.