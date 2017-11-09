Owner and operator plead guilty in 2015 fatal rooming house fire

Both the owner and operator of a Scarborough rooming house have pleaded guilty to Ontario Fire Code violations stemming from a fire on Dec. 29, 2015, that took the life of one tenant.

Jagdamba Joshi and Andre Durant were charged after an investigation found the unlicensed rooming house did not have a fire alarm system or sufficient fire extinguishers, exits and signage.

The fire started in the basement around 6:30 a.m. at 117 Birkdale Rd. near Midland and Ellesmere. Crews on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Four occupants were taken to hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries. Two others were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Joshi has been fined $36,000 plus court costs. Durant received a two-year probation order.