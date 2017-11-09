Crime
November 9, 2017 10:23 am

Owner and operator plead guilty in 2015 fatal rooming house fire

By Producer, Global Toronto  Global News

Tue, Dec 29, 2015: Fire crews responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. at a bungalow located on Birkdale Road in between Pomeroy Street and Brookridge Drive in the area of Midland and Ellesmere. Cindy Pom now with more.

A A

Both the owner and operator of a Scarborough rooming house have pleaded guilty to Ontario Fire Code violations stemming from a fire on Dec. 29, 2015, that took the life of one tenant.

Jagdamba Joshi and Andre Durant were charged after an investigation found the unlicensed rooming house did not have a fire alarm system or sufficient fire extinguishers, exits and signage.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 others injured after house fire in Scarborough

The fire started in the basement around 6:30 a.m. at 117 Birkdale Rd. near Midland and Ellesmere. Crews on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Four occupants were taken to hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries. Two others were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Joshi has been fined $36,000 plus court costs. Durant received a two-year probation order.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andre Durant
Birkdale fatal fire
Birkdale fire
Jagdamba Joshi
Ontario Fire Code
Rooming House Fire
Scarborough Fire
Toronto fatal fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News