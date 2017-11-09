Things turned violent when media visited Marpole double murder suspect’s home

A media visit to the home of a man charged in the double murder of a Marpole couple turned violent when another man answered the door on Wednesday.

Rockie Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of health care worker Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones, who were found dead at their Marpole home near West 64th Street and Hudson Street on Sept. 27.

Kam lived at a home that was a two-minute drive from the Jones’ house.

When media came by Kam’s home on Wednesday, another man opened the door.

Asked if he could say anything about Kam, he said, “Yeah, he’s a nice guy, I guess he was f***ed up. But get off my property!”

Media were in the process of leaving when the man turned violent, grabbing at a camera that was being held by one person at the scene as others urged him to stop.

‘I’m terrified’

Police on Wednesday said they hadn’t found “clear links” between Kam and the Joneses.

One resident in the area said he was “terrified” after the murder. In the days following the killing, he said police were asking for CCTV footage to see if there was “any suspicious activity.”

Sources told Global News that a hatchet was found on the Jones’ front lawn, and that their bodies were hacked up.

People in the community are relieved that there’s been an arrest, but they still don’t know whether the killing was targeted or random.